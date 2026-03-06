Hendersonville is a finalist to get free Boring Company tunnel to bury utility lines underground

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hendersonville is among 16 finalists in a Boring Company contest that could provide a free mile of tunnel to help bury utility lines underground, a project city leaders say could protect residents and businesses from extended power outages caused by severe weather.

The city is exploring burying utility lines along up to 6 miles from the Davidson County line through Main Street. Mayor Clary said NES supports the application for the project.

Severe weather has repeatedly impacted Hendersonville neighborhoods in recent years. Tornadoes, high winds, and a recent ice storm have left residents without power for days.

Jennifer Ramos, who co-owns Lili Bella's Cakes, said outages from overhead lines have meant lost revenue, spoiled products, and disruptions for her business.

"We can't serve our community like we want to. There's just a lot of impact on families as well," Ramos said.

Ramos said underground power lines would allow her business to keep operating through storms without interruption.

"If we had those power lines underneath, we can just keep going. We wouldn't have to worry about losing electricity and power," Ramos said.

Mayor Clary said the city began looking at solutions following back-to-back tornado events.

"After the tornadoes in 2021 and 2023, we looked at what we could prevent so residents and businesses didn't have to endure extended power outage," Clary said.

Burying the remaining lines beyond any free tunnel mile could cost $10 million to $12 million per mile, which would likely fall to the city.

"This is about safety, saving money, and the reliability and resiliency of power. That's what Hendersonville residents and businesses want," Clary said.

Ramos said even the prospect of the project signals progress for the community.

"It's exciting. Even the idea of it shows we're moving forward," Ramos said.

The Boring Company is expected to announce contest winners on March 23.

Are you a Hendersonville resident or business owner who has been impacted by storm-related power outages? We want to hear your story. Watch our full report above and share your experience with reporter Kim Rafferty at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com. Your story could help shape our continued coverage of this issue.

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.