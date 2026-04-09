Hendersonville man convicted in home invasion rape case

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Hendersonville man has been convicted on multiple charges following a home invasion rape, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

After a three-day jury trial in Sumner County Criminal Court, Nathan Charles Parks, 40, was found guilty of aggravated rape, aggravated burglary, and assault. Prosecutors said the crimes happened in the early morning hours of May 20, 2023.

During the trial, Assistant District Attorneys Nathan Nichols and Tara Wyllie said Parks knocked on the victim’s apartment door, claiming he needed help. When the woman opened the door, he forced his way inside and raped her.

Authorities said the victim called police immediately after Parks left. Officers with the Hendersonville Police Department located him shortly afterward, and he was arrested at the scene.

Parks has remained in custody since his arrest and faces up to 33 years in prison. Prosecutors said most of that sentence would be served without the possibility of probation, parole, or early release.

He is scheduled to be sentenced June 8 by Criminal Court Judge Dee David Gay. In addition to prison time, Parks will be required to register as a violent sex offender and will be placed under lifetime community supervision following his release.

The District Attorney’s Office credited the victim for coming forward and thanked multiple agencies involved in the case, including Hendersonville police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Nashville Safe Clinic, and DNA Labs International.