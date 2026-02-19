Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
NewsStateTennesseeSumner County

Actions

Hendersonville man indicted in insurance fraud case

Police
Storyblocks
Police
Posted

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hendersonville Police have arrested a 67-year-old man following an insurance fraud investigation.

Police said the investigation began November 18, 2025, after a business reported that Richard Wolfe was selling insurance policies without forwarding required premium payments, leading to policies being canceled without customers’ knowledge.

Richard Wolfe.jpg
Richard Wolfe

After presenting the case to the Sumner County Grand Jury, Wolfe was indicted on multiple charges, including theft of property in varying amounts, three counts of forgery over $250,000, and money laundering.

He was taken into custody without incident on February 19 and is being held at the Sumner County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Wolfe is scheduled to appear in criminal court on March 10.

Nashville’s Jefferson Street Sound Museum named stop on U.S. Civil Rights Trail

The Jefferson Street Sound Museum is a great little gem in North Nashville. The founder and curator turned his home into a museum to keep the legacy of historic Jefferson street alive. Now, it's been named a stop on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Aaron Cantrell takes us inside.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Click. Give. Make a Difference.