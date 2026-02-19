Hendersonville man indicted in insurance fraud case

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hendersonville Police have arrested a 67-year-old man following an insurance fraud investigation.

Police said the investigation began November 18, 2025, after a business reported that Richard Wolfe was selling insurance policies without forwarding required premium payments, leading to policies being canceled without customers’ knowledge.

Hendersonville Police Department Richard Wolfe

After presenting the case to the Sumner County Grand Jury, Wolfe was indicted on multiple charges, including theft of property in varying amounts, three counts of forgery over $250,000, and money laundering.

He was taken into custody without incident on February 19 and is being held at the Sumner County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Wolfe is scheduled to appear in criminal court on March 10.