Tennessee man indicted on child sex abuse charges

A 20-year-old Hendersonville man is in custody after being indicted in Sumner County on child sex abuse charges. Goodlettsville
Police say Paul Smith faces allegations of continuous sexual abuse of a child, along with additional charges related to incidents at GoodNaz Church.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Goodlettsville Police Department.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Jessica.Genader@newschannel5.com.
