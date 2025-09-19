Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tennessee man indicted on child sex abuse charges

A 20-year-old Hendersonville man is in custody after being indicted in Sumner County on child sex abuse charges. Goodlettsville

Police say Paul Smith faces allegations of continuous sexual abuse of a child, along with additional charges related to incidents at GoodNaz Church.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Goodlettsville Police Department.

