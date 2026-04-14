Hendersonville musician indicted on child sexual abuse charges

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Hendersonville musician is facing multiple child sexual abuse charges after being arrested out of state.
Police said Phillip W. Vaught was arrested April 10 in Mississippi following an investigation into a delayed report of sexual abuse involving a juvenile. Detectives said evidence confirmed abuse occurred.
A Sumner County Grand Jury indicted Vaught on charges including continuous sexual abuse of a child, especially aggravated sexual exploitation, statutory rape by an authority figure and sexual exploitation of a minor.
His bond is set at $1.5 million.
Authorities are asking anyone with information related to this case, or similar incidents, to contact the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (615) 594-4113, texting 274637 using the keyword “TIPHPD,” or through the P3 Tips mobile app.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp