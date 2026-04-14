Hendersonville musician indicted on child sexual abuse charges

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Hendersonville musician is facing multiple child sexual abuse charges after being arrested out of state.

Police said Phillip W. Vaught was arrested April 10 in Mississippi following an investigation into a delayed report of sexual abuse involving a juvenile. Detectives said evidence confirmed abuse occurred.

A Sumner County Grand Jury indicted Vaught on charges including continuous sexual abuse of a child, especially aggravated sexual exploitation, statutory rape by an authority figure and sexual exploitation of a minor.

His bond is set at $1.5 million.

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to this case, or similar incidents, to contact the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (615) 594-4113, texting 274637 using the keyword “TIPHPD,” or through the P3 Tips mobile app.