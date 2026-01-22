Hendersonville waives fees to help nonprofits operate more easily in community

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — City leaders in Hendersonville are making it easier for nonprofits to operate in their community by waiving two key fees that may have previously created financial barriers for charitable organizations.

Two new resolutions received unanimous support at a recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

One of the most impactful changes will benefit Grace Place, a nonprofit that helps women and children experiencing homelessness.

The organization currently handles over 500 requests for assistance annually from families needing services in the community.

Grace Place is currently building 43 homes and an education center on New Shackle Island Road.

As part of that development, the nonprofit was charged nearly $60,000 by the city for a tree bank fee.

"Pretty substantial fee for us, because we had so many trees that we removed from our campus as part of our development," said Desnéige Bourret, Grace Place’s founder and C.E.O.

The tree bank fee requires builders in Hendersonville to help pay for the cost of replacing trees cut down for their properties.

However, city leaders have now decided to waive this fee for qualifying nonprofits.

Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary said the work Grace Place does provides more good for the community than the cost of replacing the trees.

“We would recognize the greater good that that nonprofit does, and maybe they don’t need to replant all those trees,” Clary said. “The greater good that they’re doing in the community would compensate us for the trees that they’ve removed.”

So moving forward, all qualifying nonprofits are eligible to skip the fee.

In addition to waiving the tree bank fee, city leaders also voted to eliminate a $27 fee that required nonprofits to pay for placing signs along roads and city-owned properties in Hendersonville.

This change will benefit fundraisers for organizations like Girl Scout cookie sales, pancake breakfasts, charity car washes and more.

"It didn't make sense to charge money when they're trying to raise money that benefits the whole community," Clary said.

The city's decision reflects a broader philosophy about supporting nonprofit work in the community.

"Very often a nonprofit can provide a service, can provide some assistance, better than a government can, especially a city government or county government, state government, so we want to encourage them to do that," Clary said.

While nonprofits will no longer pay for signage, they must still obtain permits from the city.

To qualify for the waived fees, organizations must meet certain requirements, including being registered as a nonprofit.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

