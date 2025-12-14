I-65 southbound closed in Sumner County after overturned semi hauling horses

Interstate 65 southbound is closed in Sumner County just before Exit 98 due to an overturned semi-truck, officials said.

The crash involves a tractor-trailer hauling horses. Authorities confirmed all of the animals are contained.

Traffic is being diverted at mile marker 104 as crews work the scene.

The estimated total clearance time is 5 p.m. Officials have not released information about injuries or what caused the crash.