I-65 southbound closed in Sumner County after overturned semi hauling horses

Interstate 65 southbound is closed in Sumner County just before Exit 98 due to an overturned semi-truck, officials said.
The crash involves a tractor-trailer hauling horses. Authorities confirmed all of the animals are contained.
Traffic is being diverted at mile marker 104 as crews work the scene.
The estimated total clearance time is 5 p.m. Officials have not released information about injuries or what caused the crash.
