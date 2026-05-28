Middle Tenn. high school band director arrested on statutory rape charge

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A White House High School band director has been arrested after authorities said he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor student.

According to a joint statement from Sumner County Schools and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Dalton Hawkins was arrested Wednesday and charged with statutory rape.

Sumner County Sheriff’s Office Dalton Hawkins

Jail records show Hawkins, 32, was booked into the Sumner County Jail early Thursday morning on a charge listed as “statutory rape by authority figure.” His bond was set at $600,000.

The sheriff’s office said it received information Wednesday alleging Hawkins was engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a minor student. Authorities said an investigation led to his arrest.

“Every child deserves to feel safe in their community, and we will continue working tirelessly to hold offenders accountable and protect the most vulnerable members of our county,” Sheriff Eric Craddock said in the statement.

Sumner County Schools said Hawkins has been removed as White House High School’s band director and will be terminated as an employee.

“Our first priority is always the safety of our students, and we stand with Sheriff Craddock and his Deputies in pursuing all criminal charges to the fullest extent of the law,” Superintendent Scott Langford said.

Officials said the school district is cooperating with the sheriff’s office investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-451-3838.