New affordable housing units open, providing local Tennessee families with attainable homes

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dee Troupe has finally found a place to call home after facing eviction from her townhome of 30 years.

"It's affordable, it's welcoming, and it's clean," Troupe said.

When the property where Troupe lived was sold, she was given just days to find a new place. But she couldn't find anything within her budget that would allow her to cover both rent and basic necessities.

"Something that I could not afford and to eat as well," she said.

That changed when she discovered Sumner Garden Courts in Gallatin, where 48 new affordable housing units were recently completed. The Tennessee Housing Development Agency and Gallatin Housing Authority celebrated the grand opening of the complex on Wednesday.

The development represents a partnership between the Gallatin Housing Authority and Elmington Property Management, funded through low-income housing tax credits with an equity investment of $10.7 million.

"Affordable housing, in our opinion, is also attainable housing. You can attain these homes based on your income," said Michael Bates with the Gallatin Housing Authority.

The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program encourages private investment in projects that serve households earning 60% or less of the area median income, ensuring rent restrictions keep units affordable for those who need them most.

"The Sumner County community is gaining a great asset with the opening of Sumner Garden Courts," said Ralph Perrey, executive director of THDA. "Our agency is proud to support the Gallatin Housing Authority on this project and showcasing the difference the low-income housing tax credit program can make in our communities."

The new apartments were added to the existing 100 units at the property due to consistently high demand.

"The occupancy numbers have always been really, really high. In other words, we have very few opportunities for vacant apartments. So there was a demand in the area for additional affordable housing," said Nichole Culverhouse, regional property manager with Elmington Property Management, and Alexis Lewis, director of resident programs.

According to the Gallatin Housing Authority, data shows Sumner County needs at least 20,000 affordable housing units.

As elected officials continue approving new development projects, housing advocates see an opportunity to encourage companies to invest in affordable housing options.

"How many of those are going to be affordable? Would it be incentivized to probably 10% of those low rental apartments to meet the supply? I don't think so," Bates said.

The goal is to provide working families access to quality housing they can actually afford.

"Here is a profitability, margin and piece that's there. But imagine when you invest your heart in as well, and you invest other things that have value," Lewis said.

For Troupe, the affordable rent means she can cover her basic needs without financial stress.

"It means that I can buy groceries, my medicine, I can do various things that I perhaps would not be able to because I would be stressed out and exhausted from the rent," Troupe said.

The garden-style complex, located on South Westland Avenue, is being operated and managed by Elmington Property Management. Sumner Garden Courts still has units available for families and individuals earning around $40,000 per year. Two-bedroom apartments start at $1,200 per month, while three-bedroom units start at $1,400.

