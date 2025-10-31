Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One teen killed and another injured in early morning shooting, suspect in custody

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 19-year-old man is dead and another teen was injured after an early-morning shooting in Gallatin on Thursday.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Drivers Lane around 4 a.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, police found two males suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began life-saving measures until paramedics took over.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals. One of them, identified as 19-year-old Kyris Brassell, later died from his injuries. The second victim, an 18-year-old man, was treated and has since been released.

Investigators said the suspected shooter, Monte’Vious Bost, 18, is now in custody. He faces charges of Second Degree Murder and Criminal Attempt Second Degree Murder.

The Gallatin Police Department said the investigation remains active and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.

