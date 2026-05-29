Portland's new free splash pad draws crowds as city's new sales tax takes shape

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — Portland's newest splash pad opened just over a week ago, and families are already making it a summer staple.

Chelsea Foster, a mother of 3, said the free attraction has been the most packed place she has visited this summer. For Foster, having something free nearby matters.

"But it's been really nice and it's nice to have everybody be able to come together and have some fun, especially all the kids here," Foster said. "Especially with the rising cost of everything nowadays."

While kids cool off at the splash pad, adults have been debating how Portland plans to pay for projects like it. Voters recently approved a half-cent sales tax increase. Mayor Mike Callis said the money will help cover public safety, parks and roads.

"We offer a lot of jobs, a lot of opportunities. Those folks are coming into our community and it only seems right that they have a better opportunity to support the services that they're using. Police, fire, parks, those things," Callis said.

The tax increase takes effect July 1. The city estimates it could bring in roughly $1.4 million a year without raising property taxes.

"The council was already talking about raising property taxes. And that stopped. That conversation has stopped after the May 5 election, because now they can say, hey, we've got another revenue stream here," Callis said.

For families at the splash pad, talk of taxes fades into the background.

"Unfortunately, I think there's just rising cost everywhere and so there's always going to be something that we have to manage, but it is nice to see everybody having fun," said Foster.

Want to weigh in on how Portland is funding public spaces like this new splash pad — and what it means for your wallet? Watch the full report and share your thoughts with reporter Kim Rafferty at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com. We want to hear from you.

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.