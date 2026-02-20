Real estate expert shares essential features that can help homeowners during power outages and severe weather

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee is no stranger to severe weather and its impact, whether that's power outages during the ice storm or damage to your house after a tornado.

If you're in the market to buy a home, staying safe during weather disasters may be top of mind going into the spring real estate season.

That’s why I reached out to local realtors to see what buyers should look for that could save time, money and headaches after severe weather strikes our area.

One big takeaway, check the attic insulation.

A look in the attic isn't the first stop for many folks touring a home they might buy, but real estate broker Brian Stewart said attic insulation can make a big difference during a power outage.

"For a lot of people, whenever they're looking at homes, insulation is not number one on their list,” said Brian Stewart, broker and owner for One Stop Realty and Auction in Hendersonville.

While it’s pretty common in new homes, that's not always the case for older ones, so he advises checking that out before making an offer.

Without it, the warmth you're able to get from a fire or portable heater will rise and escape through your roof.

Second takeaway, gas appliances can make a big difference if you’re comfortable having them in your home.

The spark from a gas cooktop was a lifeline for many folks after the storm.

You may remember the Baxters, a couple in their late 80s I interviewed who spent days at home with no power. They told me they couldn't have done it without cooking gas.

Stewart also has gas and said it helped him when he lost power too.

If you look at a home that doesn't have a gas range, that doesn't necessarily mean it's not available or even hooked up in the house.

Your realtor can help check that out.

Stewart said a gas water heater and fireplace can also make a major difference if you're stuck without power.

With so many homes getting damaged from burst pipes, I asked Stewart how people can find out about any damage the home has sustained.

He said while there isn’t really a Carfax for homes, realtors are required to abide by a code of ethics to disclose problems a seller knows about that a house may have.

"I would much rather be out in front of those issues than have them come up later and my buyers that are trying to buy this home say, 'Well, why didn't you disclose this?," Stewart said.

In addition to that, he advises folks to make sure to have a home inspection done to find out about any problems.

