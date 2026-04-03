Second annual Young Entrepreneur Fair brings nearly 30 student businesses to Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly 30 student businesses and vendors will be on display this weekend at the second annual Young Entrepreneur Fair in Hendersonville.

The businesses and vendors will feature baked goods, arts and crafts, and non-profits like A Note to My PrinciPal, where students can send an anonymous letter to their administration for any issues they may be having.

The event, which features 26 student businesses, will be held tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Glen Oak HOA Clubhouse, located at 101 Agee Circle East, Hendersonville, 37075.

Want to see some of the incredible products these young entrepreneurs have created? Watch the full video above to get a sneak peek at the fair! If you know of other inspiring student led businesses in our community, I want to hear from you. Email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.