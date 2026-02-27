Serial child predator sentenced after officials say he raped, sexually molested multiple girls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A serial child predator has been sentenced after officials say he raped and sexually molested multiple young girls over several years in both Sumner and Rutherford Counties.

32-year-old Walter Lucian Lewis was sentenced to the longest sex crime sentence in Sumner County history.

Criminal Court Judge Dee David Gay sentenced Lewis to serve three consecutive sentences of life without the possibility of parole — plus an additional 60-years after his convictions.

This is for the continuous sexual abuse of a child, three counts of aggravated rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, especially aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault on a first responder in the case.

The investigation began after officials say two children told an adult that Lewis had touched them inappropriately.

They also stated that they saw him molest another child.

When questioning Lewis about the allegations, he began making suicidal threats, eventually barricading himself inside a bathroom while holding a 1-year-old baby hostage.

When deputies gained entry to the bathroom, Lewis brandished a knife at them and then stabbed himself in the neck in an apparent attempt to commit suicide.

Deputies were able to subdue Lewis and the baby was found in a bathtub, unharmed.

