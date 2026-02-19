Student charged after bringing loaded gun to Tenn. middle school

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A student is facing charges after bringing a loaded gun to Station Camp Middle School Thursday morning.

According to a joint statement from Sumner County Schools and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, students alerted the School Resource Officer as classes were beginning. The SRO immediately detained the student and found a loaded pistol in the student’s backpack.

The student will face charges through the Sheriff’s Office and disciplinary action from the school district. Under district policy, bringing a weapon to school is a zero-tolerance offense that requires immediate expulsion from any Sumner County school. Officials said the student has been expelled and will not return to a district campus.

Sheriff Eric Craddock credited students for speaking up and said the situation was resolved without anyone being harmed. Superintendent Dr. Scott Langford also thanked the SRO and school staff for responding quickly and ensuring student safety.