Sumner County band director arrested for statutory rape; sheriff's office seeks more victims

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Sumner County Sheriff's Office is asking parents to talk to their children after the arrest of a high school band director on statutory rape charges.

Dalton Hawkins, 32, was the band director at White House High School. Deputies arrested him on May 27 and charged him with statutory rape by an authority figure.

Investigators say Hawkins was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. He admitted to the crimes in court documents.

Hawkins told deputies he kissed the teenager at a local restaurant. He also confessed to sexually assaulting the student on the high school campus. That assault happened within the last two weeks.

Sumner County Schools fired Hawkins immediately following his arrest.

Investigators are urging parents to ask their children about any experiences with Hawkins, including his time at White House High School or any previous schools.

Hawkins remains in the Sumner County Jail on a $600,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on June 12.

If your child has any undisclosed information, you are urged to call the Sumner County Sheriff's Office at 615-451-3838.

Have you or someone you know been impacted by this case? This story raises serious questions about student safety in our schools. Watch the full report for more details, and reach out directly to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com to share your story or ask questions.

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