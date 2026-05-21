Sumner County school board approves rezoning as housing growth outpaces school planning

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 200 Burrus Elementary students, along with others at Knox Doss Middle, are being reassigned to new schools after the Sumner County school board approved rezoning this week.

Most affected families in the Hendersonville area will start the next school year at Beech Elementary and TW Hunter Middle.

District 4 Sumner County school board member Wade Evans said housing growth is outpacing school planning, forcing the district into short-term solutions like rezoning to rebalance enrollment.

"It's a faster process to submit for building a development, getting it approved and built than it would be for the school system to find land, to buy the land, and then build out a school," Evans said.

Evans described a moment at a kindergarten graduation that illustrated the pressure families are feeling.

"I talked to this dad at Burrus Elementary kindergarten graduation and he looked me right in the face and said, 'Did you know about this when I talked to you?' And I was like, I didn't know. I swear I didn't know," Evans said.

Evans acknowledged the impact on families while stressing that growth requires preparation.

"This is a big deal. It does affect their kids and their families and their daily life," Evans said.

Sumner County Schools was contacted for comment from the superintendent but was not available to respond.

Have you or your family been affected by the Sumner County school rezoning? We want to hear your story. Watch our full report to see how this decision is impacting Hendersonville-area families — then share your experience directly with our Sumner County reporter. Your voice could shape our next report on this issue. Reach out at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com

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