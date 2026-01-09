Tenn. mom turns personal journey with Down syndrome daughter into photography mission to change perceptions

BETHPAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Sumner County photographer has turned her personal journey raising a daughter with Down syndrome into a mission to change perceptions about people with disabilities through her lens.

Stephanie Mullowney Donahoe, owner of Paperdolls Photography, has devoted nearly a decade to her craft and her 11-year-old daughter Hannah, who was born with Down syndrome. Her photography business focuses specifically on people who are differently abled, working to advocate for them and challenge negative stereotypes. She recently published her coffee table photo book called Brand of Human.

"It is a photography business focused on people who are differently abled, to advocate for them and change the labels that are negatively construed," Donahoe said.

The inspiration for her work came from her own experience as Hannah's mother. From the moment Hannah was born, Donahoe knew her daughter had Down syndrome.

"As soon as they laid her on my chest, I knew she had Down syndrome. It was in her eyes. Those almond shaped eyes," she said with tears beginning to fill her eyes.

But Donahoe's journey wasn't easy from the start. When Hannah was just five days old, her husband, who had struggled with addiction, left the hospital, leaving Donahoe to raise Hannah as a single mother.

"So we're there in the hospital and it's just – my husband had struggled with addiction in the past. And at five days old, he left. It was a lot," Donahoe said.

For years, Donahoe raised Hannah alone, watching her daughter grow into a vibrant child who loves to dance and entertain people.

"She loves to dance and entertain people. She used to be really shy but she had a talent show recently and yeah, she danced to Dance Monkey on there and she sang it too," Donahoe said.

Through her photography work, Donahoe has captured images of dozens of individuals with disabilities across the country. She compiled these photos into a book, with each image accompanied by a story explaining its meaning and importance.

"And take the pictures I've taken of all these beautiful people all over the U.S. and put it down in a book and beside each picture, write a story of what this picture means, why this is important," she said.

A year and a half ago, Donahoe's life took an unexpected turn when her husband Thomas returned after years of absence. His reunion with Hannah was particularly moving.

"I watch her hug him and say do you know who I am? I'm your daddy and she just embraced him like nothing had happened. It was just — it reminded me how God is with us. Just open arms like, just, complete, unconditional love," Donahoe said.

Thomas acknowledged his past struggles and expressed gratitude for his family's forgiveness.

"Did have a severe addiction and I was lost in that. And I didn't think I was coming back. And man, it is just – I wake up and I pinch myself every day just wondering how this woman forgave me. And how this little girl just adores me," he said.

For years, Donahoe had longed for Hannah to have that father-daughter relationship. She would often become emotional while photographing other fathers and daughters.

"You can ask some of my clients, you know I've shot daddy and daughters and I would – I would break down behind my camera crying because I wanted that for her so much," she said.

Now, the family of three enjoys dance parties, photo sessions, and quality time together. Their faith plays a central role in their lives, reminding them that prayer can change circumstances.

