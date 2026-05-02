THP seeks tips after fatal hit-and-run on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help after a pedestrian was hit and killed in a Sumner County hit-and-run crash.
THP said the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday on Highway 386, also known as Vietnam Veterans Boulevard, eastbound at mile marker 4 in Hendersonville.
Investigators said a hit-and-run driver struck a pedestrian and left the scene.
At the crash site, investigators recovered a passenger-side door mirror. THP said the mirror matches a 2017–2022 Ford F-250 or F-350, or possibly a 2021–2025 Ford F-150.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the driver or vehicle is asked to call the THP Emergency Dispatch Communications Center at 615-986-4986, press 0, and ask to speak with Trooper Noble Phillips with THP’s Criminal Investigations Division.
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You never know what impact you can have on others — Patsy Montesinos brings us that reminder with a story featuring some very familiar faces. Enjoy this story and go vote for Shante!
- Carrie Sharp