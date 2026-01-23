Vanderbilt doctor arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sumner County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Dr. Kevin J. Preece early Thursday following an investigation into child sexual exploitation.

Authorities said the arrest followed the execution of a search warrant at Preece’s Goodlettsville home. He is charged with 15 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and is being held in the Sumner County Jail on a $1.15 million bond, according to jail records.

Detectives confirmed Preece is a doctor in the Department of Anesthesiology at Vanderbilt Medical Center. The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details are being released at this time.