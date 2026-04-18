Welch College mourns death of student found unresponsive on campus

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Welch College announced Saturday that student Zoe Robinson has died after she was found unresponsive in her residence hall room late April 16.
In a statement posted to social media, the college said it was “deeply saddened” to share the news.
School leaders said their focus is on supporting students, faculty and staff as the campus community grieves.
The college said President Matthew Pinson remains in close communication with Robinson’s family and that the school is committed to caring for them during this difficult time.
Administrators asked for prayers for Robinson’s brother, Max, who is also a current Welch College student, along with the rest of the Robinson family.
No additional details were immediately released.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp