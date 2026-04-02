Weyerhaeuser brings new distribution center, jobs and a $10M investment to Gallatin's workforce

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A major wood products company is moving into Gallatin, promising jobs, investment and growth for the city's workforce.

Weyerhaeuser is building a distribution center on nearly 14 acres along Rappahannock Wire Road. The facility includes almost 100,000 square feet of warehouse space and six acres of outdoor yard storage. Officials expect the center to be fully operational by the end of 2026, bringing about 20 jobs and a $10 million investment.

"Just delighted that Weyerhaeuser chose here for a distribution center," Mayor Paige Brown said.

Brown said Gallatin has one of the lowest unemployment rates in Tennessee.

"Here in Gallatin it’s under 3%. So when we seek companies to invest in our community, we want them for their capital investment, their contribution to their tax base, the culture that they bring, and the opportunities that they bring," Brown said.

The city targets businesses that add value without pulling workers from other local employers. Companies like Weyerhaeuser fit the strategy for high-quality jobs with a small number of employees, similar to Mohawk Textiles next door.

Mohawk Textiles Director of Operations Blaine Harvey said he believes Gallatin's infrastructure is prepared to handle new business.

"Quality of life is definitely one of the main drivers, but also financially, Tennessee is very business friendly. It’s obviously more opportunities for people for employment and just another draw for people coming here," Harvey said.

"I know that as far as the infrastructure goes, the roadway system, you know, being able to handle the extra traffic… as far as electric, gas, power, water —I think we’re well suited to handle that growth," Harvey said.

With more companies setting up, the city hopes to continue strengthening its industrial identity.

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