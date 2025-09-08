Troubled Tennessee prison gets new warden after years of safety lawsuits and violence

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A troubled Tennessee correctional facility is getting new leadership after years of safety problems and multiple lawsuits over inmate care.

CoreCivic has brought in a veteran correctional leader with 30 years of experience to try to turn around Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. The facility has had riots, understaffing, and violence that's generated about 90 new criminal cases a year for the local prosecutor.

The newly appointed Senior Warden Allen Beard Jr. is a 21-year Air Force veteran with experience at Tennessee, Maryland, and federal prisons. He will work alongside two new assistant wardens with a combined 50 years of correctional management experience.

The leadership shake-up comes as CoreCivic faces multiple lawsuits over inmate safety, accused of problems with drugs, violence, and poor medical care.

CoreCivic said this leadership transition is part of a broader plan to improve staffing and operations at the facility.

