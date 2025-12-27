Tennessee town revives 1960s hot Dr. Pepper tradition with festival plans

SPENCER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A nostalgic beverage from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s is making a comeback in Van Buren County, where residents are embracing hot Dr. Pepper.

The warm drink, which involves heating Dr. Pepper just until it begins to bubble without boiling it, has become a popular attraction in Spencer.

Many residents serve the beverage with a twist of lemon.

The tradition has grown so popular that the Van Buren County Chamber of Commerce announced plans for the area's first-ever Dr. Pepper festival.

"On December 5th, 2026, the Chamber of Commerce will host its first ever Dr. Pepper festival, sponsored by the Dr. Pepper facility in McMinnville, Tennessee," said Mika Davis with the Van Buren County Chamber of Commerce.

What started as a simple nostalgic drink has evolved into what locals call a "mountain delicacy" that's bringing the community together and attracting visitors curious about this unique beverage tradition.

