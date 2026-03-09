Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
41  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
NewsStateTennesseeWarren County

Actions

Double murder suicide under investigation just outside McMinnville city limits

Police lights
Scripps News
Lights on a police car.
Police lights
Posted
and last updated

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials in Warren County are investigating a double murder suicide that took place just outside McMinnville city limits.

The sheriff in Warren County said they are investigating the discovery of three bodies at a home in the area. According to the preliminary report, a husband shot and killed his wife and eight-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself.

We will update as we learn more.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Nashville’s Jefferson Street Sound Museum named stop on U.S. Civil Rights Trail

The Jefferson Street Sound Museum is a great little gem in North Nashville. The founder and curator turned his home into a museum to keep the legacy of historic Jefferson street alive. Now, it's been named a stop on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Aaron Cantrell takes us inside.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.