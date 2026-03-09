Double murder suicide under investigation just outside McMinnville city limits

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials in Warren County are investigating a double murder suicide that took place just outside McMinnville city limits.
The sheriff in Warren County said they are investigating the discovery of three bodies at a home in the area. According to the preliminary report, a husband shot and killed his wife and eight-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself.
We will update as we learn more.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
