Double murder suicide under investigation just outside McMinnville city limits

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials in Warren County are investigating a double murder suicide that took place just outside McMinnville city limits.

The sheriff in Warren County said they are investigating the discovery of three bodies at a home in the area. According to the preliminary report, a husband shot and killed his wife and eight-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself.

We will update as we learn more.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.