McMinnville VA Clinic to close at the end of May due to longstanding staffing issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The McMinnville VA Clinic is set to close at the end of May this year due to longstanding staffing issues.

The next few months will be used to ensure Veterans receive care from nearby VA clinics like Cookeville and Tullahoma or in-network community care providers.

Veterans will start transitioning to those clinics in May.

If you were enrolled at the clinic, you're asked to register for the McMinnville Veterans Town Hall on Friday, March 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The Town Hall will take place at Warren County Administrative Office at 201 Lotus Street.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.