Tennessee man arrested on federal child exploitation charges

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. — Federal and local law enforcement officials arrested a Tennessee man Wednesday on federal charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.

Frank Niko Ansel, 42, was taken into custody at his McMinnville residence on Bybee Branch Road without incident. The charges stem from an ongoing investigation out of South Carolina, which alleges Ansel’s involvement in the production and exploitation of child sexual abuse material.

The arrest was the result of a coordinated effort between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and the McMinnville Police Department.

Ansel is currently being held pending further proceedings in federal court. Authorities have not released additional details due to the sensitive nature of the case and to protect the identities of potential victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

