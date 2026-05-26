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Warren Co. deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ teen in shooting investigation

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(Source: Raycom Media)
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Posted

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Warren County deputies are searching for a 16-year-old they said shot a person during an altercation early Tuesday morning.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 26, to a home on Underwood Road to investigate a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived, they learned the victim had already been taken by private vehicle to River Park Hospital after being shot one time. Authorities said the suspected shooter had left the scene before deputies arrived.

Investigators identified the suspect as John Medley, a 16-year-old white male.

At the time of the shooting, deputies said Medley was wearing tan shorts, a T-shirt of an unknown color and a red beanie with marijuana leaves on it.

The sheriff’s office said Medley had not been located as of Tuesday and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities described him as having brown hair and blue eyes, standing about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 195 pounds.

Anyone who sees Medley or has information about his location is asked to call the Warren County 911 Center immediately or contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 931-473-7863.

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