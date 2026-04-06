Your Voice: State lawmakers seek federal help as McMinnville VA closure nears

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The upcoming closure of a Veterans Affairs clinic in McMinnville will leave nearly 2,000 veterans in Warren County transitioning to new care facilities.

The VA announced the clinic will close on May 31. Veterans will have the option to transition their care to the closest clinics in Tullahoma and Cookeville.

During a packed meeting last month, the VA explained the decision to close the facility. State Rep. Paul Sherrell, who represents District 43 encompassing Warren and White counties, attended the meeting.

I reached out to Sherrell's office to discuss the decision and his plans to better serve veterans in the area.

"We've tried to reach out to the federal folks that represent us in the federal level and trying to ask them for help because that's where it's got to come from," Sherrell said.

"There's just so much we can do here at the state," Sherrell said.

Sherrell is referring to federal lawmakers like US Senator Marsha Blackburn and Congressman Scott DesJarlais.

DesJarlais, who is a veteran, recently sent a letter to US Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins expressing concern over the clinic's closing.

"My office received no notice prior to the public disclosure that this facility was facing staffing shortages or that these shortages would lead to the shuttering of this important VA Outpatient Clinic in my district. Had we been given prior notice and involved in these discussions, our office could have assisted in finding appropriate solutions and resources for those who rely on the VA and the care provided to them by the McMinnville VA clinic," DesJarlais said.

Blackburn, who is running for governor of Tennessee, serves on several committees, including the Veterans' Affairs Committee. I reached out to her office for comment but have not heard back yet.

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