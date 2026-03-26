Your Voice: Veterans speak out over closure of VA clinic in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee is home to more than 440,000 veterans of all ages, abilities, and service experience.

Their medical needs sometimes differ from civilians because of injuries and illnesses developed during their service—domestic or abroad.

Now, the VA health clinic in McMinnville, a medical lifeline for so many in the area, will shut down at the end of May and force close to 2,000 patients to find care elsewhere.

Last week, I went to Warren County, where veterans and their families packed a room for a meeting at the county's Administration Building to hear directly from the VA about why their local clinic is shutting down.

Folks who attended the meeting also had the chance to speak to the crowd.

Ultimately, the clinic's communications team said staffing was the reason for the clinic's closure, citing a lack of providers in the area.

But for some, that answer wasn't good enough.

"Just because you guys can't get a doctor to stay—isn't our problem. You shouldn't be taking out our clinic because you can't get a doctor to stay," U.S. Marine veteran Melvin Hall said during a meeting alongside other veterans and VA staff.

For those who have trouble getting around, the VA clinic in McMinnville is their only option.

One veteran told me he's more concerned about older vets whose conditions prevent them from driving longer distances.

"You'll have World War II veteran chair in the community, Korean veterans. You'll have Vietnam veterans and if you look at the crowd then you have some people with mobility issues." Navy veteran Chris Gothro said. "I don't have a problem with the 45 miles, it's the people who can't go there as the ones I have a concern with."

In a news release, the VA said veterans will be able to receive ongoing care at other clinic, including locations in Tullahoma and Cookeville.

For those vets in McMinnville, driving to Tullahoma, which is 31 miles away, would take about 45 minutes.

If they choose Cookeville, the 44 mile drive would be almost one hour.

It's clear these vets and their families have developed relationships with the nurses and doctors at the McMinnville clinic, some even getting emotional as they voiced their opinions and asked questions to staff specifically about how this closure is being handled.

"I asked the personnel at the clinic, were you asked or interviewed about changing this? Not one of them was ever asked. Not the individuals that we see," Hall said. "This decision was made at a level that had nothing to do with McMinnville by people who have nothing to do with McMinnville or these veterans."