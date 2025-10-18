Boater killed in accident on Kentucky Lake, TWRA says

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 37-year-old man from Arkansas was killed Friday afternoon in a boating accident on Kentucky Lake, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA).
TWRA officers said they responded around 2:50 p.m. to reports of a serious incident near Wayne County. Preliminary findings indicate that Matthew Hubble, of Brookland, Arkansas, was boating with a group of friends when he was ejected from his vessel and entered the water.
Witnesses told investigators the group immediately began searching and found Hubble, bringing him onto another boat. He was taken to Clifton Marina, where first responders attempted lifesaving measures. Hubble was later pronounced dead.
Officials said Hubble was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the accident.
This marks the 23rd boating-related fatality in Tennessee so far this year. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.
