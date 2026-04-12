Man charged with attempted murder after Sparta shooting

SPARTA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 37-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, following a shooting investigation early Saturday morning.
According to a statement from District Attorney Bryant C. Dunaway, Sparta police responded to a reported shooting in the early hours of April 11. Criminal investigators with the District Attorney General’s Office assisted in the case.
Authorities identified the suspect as Gilberto Tejero-Gonzales. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
Tejero-Gonzales was arrested by the Sparta Police Department and booked into the White County Jail on a $1,077,000 bond.
Officials said he is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on April 14.
The investigation remains ongoing.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp