Remains found in White County ID’d as missing Crossville man

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Human skeletal remains found April 5 in the DeRossett community have been identified as Michael Andrew Feustel of Crossville, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Feustel had been missing since June 22, 2023. Investigators said his last known contact was when he got into a vehicle in Crossville. He was supposed to travel to Hickman County but never arrived.

The case had remained an active missing person investigation for the past two years and nine months, officials said.

The White County Sheriff’s Office said Feustel’s family has been notified.

“Our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said. “Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Sheriff Steve Page also thanked the person who discovered the remains and contacted authorities, along with the agencies that assisted in the investigation on April 5.