Page High remains on lockdown amid wave of Tenn. school threats

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple schools across Tennessee were placed on lockdown Monday morning after receiving bomb threats and other reported threats of violence.

As of Monday morning, Page High School in Williamson County remained on lockdown after a bomb threat was called into the school, according to the Franklin Police Department. Officers were continuing to investigate.

Earlier in the day, Franklin High School was also placed on lockdown after receiving a bomb threat. In an update Monday, Franklin police said a thorough investigation determined that threat was a swatting incident.

Rutherford County Schools also reported Monday morning that Smyrna High School, LaVergne High School and Holloway High School received phone threats. All three schools were placed on lockdown as law enforcement investigated.

District officials said parents at each school had been notified. During the lockdowns, students remained in their classrooms and no one was allowed to enter or leave the buildings until authorities gave clearance.

The Jackson Police Department are currently responding to Jackson Central-Merry High School after a 911 caller reported a potential act of violence and bomb threat at the school.

Police said no acts of violence or injuries were reported, and all students are safe and sheltering in place while officers conduct a precautionary sweep of the campus. Authorities said no unauthorized persons or suspicious items matching the report had been found.

The Jackson Police Department have urged parents not to come to the school while officers work the scene, saying it was important to keep the area clear for emergency vehicles and law enforcement operations.

Authorities in each jurisdiction said additional updates would be released as investigations continue.

