11-year-old Wilson County author working on third book in planned five-book series

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 11-year-old author from Wilson County is already working on her third book, proving that age is just a number when it comes to following your dreams.

Meg Berryman has published two books and is currently writing chapter four of her third installment in what she plans to be a five-book series. Her journey began when she was just 9 years old, inspired by a writing app called Night Zookeeper.

"I just love books, I love reading. I also really like wolves, they're one of my favorite animals," Berryman told Talk of the Town back in 2024.

Her first book, "The Wolf Pack: The Pride of the Alpha" tells the story of a pack of wolves called the ultimate wolves as they fight off the bad wolves, known as the shadow wolves. The main character, Beta, finds a new friend named Iota stuck in a hunter's nest and saves him.

Berryman's father said she is self-motivated and took it upon herself to write a book.

"Well, at first I was using Night Zookeeper to write my books and then my parents introduced me to Google Docs," said Meg Berryman. "I just moved everything there."

When her parents asked about her writing, she told them she was going to write a book with 10 chapters and an epilogue.

While Berryman enjoys the creative writing process, she admits the editing phase was challenging.

"And then came the editing process which was so annoying. Oh my gosh it was annoying!" Berryman said.

Beyond writing, Berryman is learning the business side of publishing. She has set up her books at various markets, including in Dickson, and is working to get the word out about her work.

Her father said she was adamant about keeping her books affordable so children her age could purchase them if they wanted to.

Though her parents helped with editing, the creative control remains entirely with Berryman.

"And sometimes it was annoying but sometimes I really appreciated their help. Actually most of the time I appreciated their help. Only when they told me what to do it was annoying," Berryman said about her parents helping her.

Berryman's next market appearance is scheduled for April in Gallatin.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."