Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeWilson County

Actions

24-year-old out of Wilson County wanted on multiple charges including financial exploitation of elderly

handcuffs
WTVF
File Photo
handcuffs
Posted

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — 24-year-old Justin Michael Tyshaun Tinker out of Wilson County is wanted for multiple charges including financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person, theft of Property, violation of probation on theft of property for more than $2,500, and theft for less than $1,000.

He he is also wanted out of other counties for similar charges.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact police 615-444-1412 ext 3.

Hunters and fishers: Funding shortfall may cut wildlife and outdoor services

One of the best things about Tennessee is its beauty. Reporter, Chris Davis, certainly makes the most of it as an avid hunter and fisherman. When he turned the spotlight on the potential funding shortfall the TWRA is facing - it hit a nerve with many of our viewers. To find out more, make sure to watch this story.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.