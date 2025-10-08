24-year-old out of Wilson County wanted on multiple charges including financial exploitation of elderly

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — 24-year-old Justin Michael Tyshaun Tinker out of Wilson County is wanted for multiple charges including financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person, theft of Property, violation of probation on theft of property for more than $2,500, and theft for less than $1,000.

He he is also wanted out of other counties for similar charges.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact police 615-444-1412 ext 3.