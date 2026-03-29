4 arrested after armed hotel robbery in Mt. Juliet, police say

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four people were arrested following an early morning armed robbery at a hotel in Mt. Juliet, according to police.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the Hilton Garden Inn, where a 33-year-old Florida man reported he had been robbed at gunpoint inside his room. Police said the victim had arranged to meet a woman he connected with online when three men entered and carried out the robbery.

The victim immediately called 911. Police said officers were alerted to the 911 call in real time through a department system, allowing them to hear the call and see the caller’s location as it happened, which helped coordinate a rapid response as the suspects fled.

The suspects fled in a vehicle, leading officers on a pursuit that ended at a dead-end in Hermitage. Two people were taken into custody at the vehicle, while two others ran into nearby woods.

Authorities said multiple agencies, including Metro Nashville Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, helped establish a perimeter and locate the remaining suspects. All four were eventually taken into custody.

Police recovered a rifle, an airsoft pistol, and the victim’s stolen belongings.

Those arrested include two men, a woman, and a juvenile, all from Arkansas. One of the men was also wanted in Arkansas on unrelated warrants.

The investigation remains ongoing.