Attendees asking for refunds after severe weather cuts Lebanon monster truck show shockingly short

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some attendees are asking for refunds after severe weather cut a monster truck show short at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Lebanon earlier this month.

Andrew Love and Annie Smith headed to the fairgrounds for Monster Truck Wars on April 4.

"We have been talking about trying to find a monster truck event to go to for months," Smith said.

When they arrived, the event was already over, and a huge crowd was trying to leave the fairgrounds.

The show had been moved up an hour due to severe weather and was cut short.

"There was nothing going on, there was nobody on the dirt other than a tractor leveling it out," Smith said.

Makayla Wright was at the same event, and spent $125 for a VIP Package with extra perks for her child to enjoy, but the show was over very quickly because the storm rolled out.

"They started it at, I'd say, at 4:50, 4:55 and we were running out by 5:05, so 10 to 15 minutes tops," Wright said.

While the company that runs Monster Truck Wars has a no refunds policy, their website also states that the show will happen rain or shine, so this situation is a bit unique.

Wright reached out asking for a refund for her tickets.

"I feel like I deserve a refund because I paid for something and I did not get any of it," she said.

Wright initially received automated responses declining her refund request, but the refund came through on Monday.

However, many other attendees I’ve heard from still do not have their money back.

So I reached out to Ron Woodbridge, an agent for Monster Truck Wars, to clarify the situation.

They are offering two options: the tickets can be used for a future show in the area, or a refund can be made.

Many of the people I heard from didn’t want to exchange their ticket for a future show, so I wanted to make sure a monetary refund was on the table.

"If a customer who has a purchased ticket does not want to take the offer of a transfer ticket to another Monster Truck Wars Show in the next 12 months, in their area, then they can get a refund," said Woodbridge.

He said the best way to get that refund is to email the following address: tickets@attendstar.com

Even if you receive an automated response declining the refund, keep responding asking for a refund.

Most of the upcoming shows are not in the mid-state area, which is one reason many attendees want refunds, though Monster Truck Wars organizers said they are planning to come to Shelbyville sometime next year.

Ron Woodbridge sent me the following email in addition to the phone interview we did.

"As mentioned, company standard policy is listed on ticket sales page - all sales are final - no refunds. However, due to weather conditions that occurred during 5:00 p.m. show, local authorities advised us to stop the show, which we did. This situation created a postponed show. Subsequently, we offered ticket holders to honor their tickets at a future Monster Truck Wars Show in the area and we would arrange to transfer their purchased tickets to that future show. If they choose not to take that option, we would then process their ticket refund.



Tickets holders are to contact: tickets@attendstar.com and Ticket Support Team will process their request."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.

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