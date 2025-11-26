Barricade situation shuts down portion of Sparta Pike, according to police

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of Sparta Pike is shut down Wednesday afternoon as the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office responds to a barricaded subject investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received from a man who reported he had been stabbed in the neck. Deputies say the caller told dispatchers the suspect retreated back inside the residence after the stabbing.

Deputies immediately responded and secured the area. As a precaution, Sparta Pike has been temporarily closed in the surrounding area, and Lebanon Police officers are assisting with diverting traffic.

Officials emphasized that the situation is contained and there is no immediate threat to the public.

The incident remains an active investigation, and additional details are expected to be released as they become available.

