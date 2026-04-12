Carjacking suspect arrested after I-40 chase ends in crash, Old Hickory Blvd currently blocked

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect is in custody after a carjacking in a neighboring city led to a police pursuit and crash along Interstate 40, according to Mt. Juliet Police.
Police said the incident began when the Lebanon Police Department responded to an armed carjacking. A description of the stolen vehicle was quickly shared with surrounding agencies.
Mt. Juliet officers later spotted the vehicle traveling westbound on I-40 near the 226 mile marker and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, prompting a pursuit.
During the chase, officers deployed spike systems, which successfully disabled the vehicle, police said.
The suspect exited I-40 at Old Hickory Boulevard, where the vehicle crashed into a tow truck at the interchange.
Old Hickory Boulevard remains blocked as crews work the scene.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody, and all reported injuries were non-life-threatening.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
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