Carjacking suspect arrested after I-40 chase ends in crash, Old Hickory Blvd currently blocked

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect is in custody after a carjacking in a neighboring city led to a police pursuit and crash along Interstate 40, according to Mt. Juliet Police.

Police said the incident began when the Lebanon Police Department responded to an armed carjacking. A description of the stolen vehicle was quickly shared with surrounding agencies.

Mt. Juliet officers later spotted the vehicle traveling westbound on I-40 near the 226 mile marker and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop, prompting a pursuit.

During the chase, officers deployed spike systems, which successfully disabled the vehicle, police said.

The suspect exited I-40 at Old Hickory Boulevard, where the vehicle crashed into a tow truck at the interchange.

Old Hickory Boulevard remains blocked as crews work the scene.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody, and all reported injuries were non-life-threatening.