Charges filed against Tenn. man for allegedly stabbing woman to death while kids were also home

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Wilson County man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a domestic violence homicide that left a 34-year-old woman dead earlier this month.

Deputies said Rafael Arita-Alberto, 38, was indicted by a Wilson County Grand Jury for the alleged November 5 killing of his wife, Jessica Arita, at their home in Lebanon.

Investigators said Arita was killed after being stabbed by a sharp-edged weapon. Deputies responded to the home after a 911 call late that evening, where they found Jessica dead. Alberto was then taken into custody.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, two children were inside the home during the incident, but were not injured. They have since been placed in the care of family members.

Authorities noted there had been prior domestic incidents at the residence, though none led to arrests.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office presented the case to the Grand Jury November 10 and an indictment was returned the same day.

Alberto is being held without bond in the Wilson County Jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for November 18.

According to a GoFundMe page created by family members, Jessica — affectionately known as “Big Boss” — was described as fearless, full of energy, and deeply devoted to her two children. The fundraiser was launched to help cover funeral costs and support the children as they face life without their mother.

