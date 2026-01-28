Communities across Middle Tennessee open emergency shelters as dangerous cold threatens vulnerable residents

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee communities are mobilizing volunteers and resources to protect vulnerable residents as dangerous cold temperatures create life-threatening conditions for people experiencing homelessness.

Emergency shelters across the region have opened 24/7 operations, with the number of people seeking safety tripling as temperatures plunged over the weekend.

"It's been a very good feeling knowing that they're all here and safe," said Maegan Eldridge, Public Information Officer at the Wilson County emergency shelter, which has been operating since Friday.

The Wilson County shelter is able to operate thanks to the James E Ward AG Center providing the facility. The shelter has relied on 70 volunteers filling 113 shifts to maintain round-the-clock operations.

"We're neighbors helping neighbors, so we've got folks in our community who need a safe, warm place to stay," said Regina Girten with Volunteer Network.

In Davidson County, Charles Jackson used his Journey Pass to find relief at shelters like Room in the Inn.

"The conditions are rough. But people like this, excellent," Jackson said. "It's the place to keep warm. So I don't freeze to death."

Jackson expressed gratitude for the available resources.

"Places like this, I'm grateful for it. Can't ask for nothing no better," Jackson said.

In Nashville, those who are unhoused are recommended to go to the Rescue Mission first, then the overflow shelter, and then to Room in the Inn if they need shelter overnight. The nonprofit Room in the Inn, the Rescue Mission, and the city's homeless services are partnering to shelter more than 1,400 people during the cold snap.

"The winter storm definitely adds new layers of complexity and danger to the needs," said Hayley Newton, Community Engagement Coordinator. "The priority is keeping people alive."

While the extreme cold has highlighted the urgent need to help unhoused neighbors, community leaders emphasize this support is needed year-round.

"We need help not only when it gets very dire and dangerous like this," Newton said.

Wilson County officials are actively seeking more volunteers to help maintain shelter operations.

"If you're able to safely travel to come and help, we need you. We need your hands. We need your hearts. And we will welcome you with open arms," Girten said.

