NewsStateTennesseeWilson County

Crash shuts down Old Rome Pike indefinitely, sheriff’s office says

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to avoid the 3100 block of Old Rome Pike after a crash brought down a utility pole and power lines Saturday.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said the roadway is shut down indefinitely due to the crash and downed lines. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes until the area is cleared.

No additional information has been released regarding possible injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Officials say they will share updates as they become available.

