Deadly structure fire on East Division Street on Thursday in Wilson County

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County Sheriff's Deputies and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations are investigating a deadly structure fire at East Division Street on Thursday.
According to officials, the area of Golden Bear Gateway and Old Lebanon Dirt Road was shut down due and drivers were advised to avoid the area use alternate routes while crews are on scene.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
