Domestic assault suspect sought in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police Department officers are searching Friday morning for a domestic assault suspect who investigators said fled on foot before police arrived at an apartment complex.

Mt. Juliet Police Department

Police said the incident happened at the Willow Creek apartment community at the end of Charlie Daniels Parkway.

According to authorities, the suspect was last known to be armed with a handgun.

Investigators described the suspect as a 41-year-old White woman who is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing leopard-print pajama shorts and a matching short-sleeve top.

Police urged anyone who spots the suspect not to approach her and to call 911 immediately.