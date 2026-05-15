Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeWilson County

Actions

Domestic assault suspect sought in Mt. Juliet

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police Department officers are searching Friday morning for a domestic assault suspect who investigators said fled on foot before police arrived at an apartment complex.

Domestic assault suspect sought in Mt. Juliet

Police said the incident happened at the Willow Creek apartment community at the end of Charlie Daniels Parkway.

According to authorities, the suspect was last known to be armed with a handgun.

Investigators described the suspect as a 41-year-old White woman who is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing leopard-print pajama shorts and a matching short-sleeve top.

Police urged anyone who spots the suspect not to approach her and to call 911 immediately.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Neighbors transform Antioch Pike after deadly hit-and-run

Here’s a story offering a great example of how a common cause, and a little creativity, can “intersect” to improve quality of life. Our South Nashville reporter Patsy Montesinos shares how some neighbors decided to take action, following the tragic death of a 77-year-old in a hit-and-run along Antioch Pike earlier this year. See how they used “tactical urbanism” to make the area a little safer for all.

- Rhori Johnston

NewsChannel 5 is back on Xfinity for subscribers.