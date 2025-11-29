Farmer explains why Wilson County's new zoning restrictions help 'keep it country'

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Earlier this week we told you how a Wilson County landowner felt stuck in the middle — a new county zoning law now prohibits him from splitting up his land to give to his children.

That's because A1 lots in the county can't be divided into anything smaller than 2 acres.

One farmer reached out to me, telling me this new zoning law is important to "keep it country."

"It is a lifestyle and I wouldn't trade it for anything," said Perry Neal, a fifth-generation farmer who knows and loves this way of life.

Neal said his family is "trying to feed the country to feed the world one hamburger at a time."

They're checking the herd to see how many calves are on the way.

"It's what we do to pay the bills," Neal said.

But cattle require land, and land's major predator in these parts is urban sprawl. That's why Neal says Wilson County choosing to protect and preserve agricultural land was an important move.

"I think it will help deter slow down large scale residential development," Neal said. "It kind of discourages the developer from coming out here because it's not as financially feasible to develop a 400 acre farm if you can only get half as many houses on it."

The county approved keeping some agricultural land zoned A1 to a minimum of 2 acres. With a sprawling farm and plenty of cattle, Neal says the 2-acre minimum will protect county utilities and schools from getting overrun while also making it easier for farmers often faced with difficult decisions to sell.

"We do still drive tractors on the road. We move from one farm to another," Neal said.

Neal says Wilson County now sees why it's important to "keep it country," though he also sees how splitting tracts is a decision he may have to make in the future.

"I understand everyone has a right to sell their land. I'm not opposed to farmers selling their land when they retire or whatever," Neal said. "When that land is sold I'd rather tract up in larger tracts."

While it's hard to predict what may happen over the next few years, he's looking out for the next farmer.

"You a future cowboy one of many one of many," Neal said.

Neal is a member on the zoning board and says there is a process to make zoning exceptions for landowners wanting to divide their smaller plots of land.

Do you think counties should prioritize protecting agricultural land or allow more flexible development? Share your thoughts on balancing growth with preserving rural communities by emailing me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.