FEMA sets up mobile site in Wilson County to help neighbors recover from January's Winter Storm Fern

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is setting up mobile sites this week to help those still picking up the pieces from January's Winter Storm Fern.

FEMA is hosting an event at the Wilson County Tennessee State Fairgrounds to connect people with financial assistance and resources.

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency is trying to get the word out about mobile unit.

"You can come here and get that reimbursement for the money that you lost during Winter Storm Fern," Maegan Eldridge with the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency said.

Funding is available to cover some forms of property damage, hotel stays, home repairs, moving, and child care expenses connected to the ice storm.

Generally, the FEMA money is meant to cover costs that insurance will not pay for.

These mobile units are for people looking to register with FEMA for the help.

"You can come up anytime between the hours of 9 am and 6 pm today through Wednesday," Eldridge said.

The address for the Wilson County mobile unit is 914 Tennessee Blvd, on the fairgrounds in Lebanon.

The mobile unit is open from Monday April 27, through Wednesday, April 29.

FEMA officials ask people applying for the assistance to have the following information with them; their address with zip code, condition of your home damage, insurance information, social security number, and a phone number and address where you can be reached.

Nineteen-year-old Lebanon native Jaydin Hoover experienced the severity of the winter storm firsthand.

"We had about one, two, three... about six downed trees at my house," Hoover said.

"That was the first I'd ever seen like that," Hoover said.

Cread Clifton, who has lived in Tennessee for more than 30 years and works at the Lebanon Distributing Company hardware store, also noted the unprecedented nature of the weather event.

"During and after the ice storm, we couldn't keep propane; one day they delivered to us two or three times," Clifton said.

A Mobile FEMA site is also set up in Cheatham County this week.

Residents can also reach FEMA online, through a hotline, or at a brick-and-mortar disaster recovery center.

Click here for more information on getting in touch with FEMA.

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