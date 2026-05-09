Former Wilson County EMA director, Watertown fire chief remembered for decades of service

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Community leaders across Wilson County are remembering longtime public servant John Nance Jewell, who died last week at the age of 81.

The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency said "not only the City of Watertown, but all of Wilson County," was mourning Jewell’s loss.

Jewell served as director of the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency from 2008 to 2013 and spent many years as chief of the Watertown Volunteer Fire Department. Officials said his leadership and commitment to public safety impacted countless people throughout the county.

“More than the titles he held, John will be remembered for his kind heart, and his willingness to help,” the agency said. “His legacy of service and compassion will never be forgotten.”

According to his obituary, Jewell died Friday, May 1, at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.

Born July 19, 1944, Jewell was deeply involved in civic life in Watertown for decades. In addition to his work in emergency management and fire service, he served on the Wilson County Commission, Watertown City Council, Wilson County and City of Watertown Planning Commission, the Railroad Authority and the Historic Watertown Committee.

Jewell was also known for helping organize community events, including Watertown’s jazz festival, and for mentoring younger firefighters during his years leading the volunteer fire department.

Professionally, his career included work as a college recruiter for Cumberland University and in broadcasting, including time at WCOR radio. He later owned and operated several businesses, including Jewell Disposal Service, Jewell Communications and Comsites. Before retiring, he also worked as a court officer for the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department.

Jewell was preceded in death by his wife, Jan Bastin Jewell, who died in 2016.

He is survived by his sons, John T. Jewell and Jeff Jewell, seven grandchildren, two brothers and several nieces and nephews.