Former Wilson County IT director indicted for theft, official misconduct

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Wilson County IT director has been indicted for theft and official misconduct.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, they were made aware of inconsistencies within the IT department of the Wilson County Government which prompted a months long investigation into former IT Director Kenneth Hammonds Jr.

Following a search warrant into his residence, they found multiple stolen computers and electronic devices—several of which were actively being used at the time of the search warrant.

Further investigation revealed Hammonds is believed to have created a private company through which he billed Wilson County Government for unauthorized services.

A two-count indictment was issued for his arrest, on the charges of Theft over $60,000 and Official Misconduct.

Hammonds was taken into custody and received a $15,000 bond.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.