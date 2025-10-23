Free breast cancer tribute tattoos honor survivors and loved ones throughout October

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Mount Juliet tattoo artist is helping breast cancer survivors and their loved ones commemorate their journeys with free pink ribbon tattoos, creating permanent tributes to strength and remembrance.

At Angeliese Adams' tattoo studio, pink is the most requested color this month as she offers complimentary breast cancer awareness tattoos to anyone 18 or older in the month of October.

"I've a flash sheet that's got pink ribbons... pink's my favorite color," Adams said.

For Sade Tate, the decision to get angel wings tattooed was deeply personal. She chose the design as a tribute to her grandmother, who she called "nanny goat."

"My nanny she was an amazing person. Everyone loved my grandma. We called her nanny goat," Tate said. "She was like my second mom. I grew up with her. She was like my best friend."

Tate's grandmother battled breast cancer, and her passing left a lasting impact.

"I saw all the grownups running to her room and I happened to run in behind them and she looked right at me and she passed away," Tate said. "When she passed it felt like my world just crashed."

Adams has worked with several clients fighting breast cancer diagnoses and has heard countless stories of pain, loss and survival.

"I had a great grandmother who had breast cancer," Adams said, sharing her own family's connection to the disease.

Through her work, Adams has developed deep respect for those affected by breast cancer.

"I meet the most amazing people and the most amazing people I meet are those warriors," Adams said.

This month, Adams is using her artistic talent to create permanent reminders of these journeys through free pink ribbon tattoos.

"I don't feel like I'm giving away. I feel like I'm gaining and it's amazing and I love it," Adams said.

The tattoos serve as lasting symbols to help others recognize and remember the strength these women demonstrate in their fights against breast cancer.

Adams also offers free 3-D areola tattoos to cancer survivors regardless of their insurance coverage.

Anyone interested in receiving a free pink ribbon tattoo must be at least 18 years old to participate.

